Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.36. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $244.34. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

