Critical Comparison: Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Agenus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regen BioPharma and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation and Earnings

Agenus has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.09%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

This table compares Regen BioPharma and Agenus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -18.49 Agenus $159.63 million 0.68 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -0.40

Regen BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Agenus -144.94% N/A -77.23%

Summary

Agenus beats Regen BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

