Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head to Head Comparison

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $11.11 million 1.55 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.41 $740.00 million $1.02 18.31

This table compares HG and Host Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG -3.02% -1.05% -0.74% Host Hotels & Resorts 13.70% 11.08% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HG and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts 1 4 11 0 2.63

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

