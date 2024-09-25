Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Head-To-Head Survey

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% Jiayin Group 20.00% 49.78% 22.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million 248.82 -$6.97 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $6.02 billion 0.05 $182.75 million $3.35 1.83

This table compares MDB Capital and Jiayin Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MDB Capital and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

