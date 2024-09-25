Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head-To-Head Review

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.09 billion 6.29 $419.32 million $4.34 16.44 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 3 10 0 2.77 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $77.04, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 25.10% 6.32% 1.15% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

