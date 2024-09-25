Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) versus Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Head to Head Comparison

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edenred and Japan Tobacco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $2.50 billion 3.51 $288.95 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.26 billion 2.54 $3.42 billion $0.97 14.96

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 16.58% 12.02% 6.74%

Dividends

This table compares Edenred and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Japan Tobacco pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edenred and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Edenred has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Edenred on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services. The company also offers mobility solutions comprising Ticket Log for light vehicle fleet management; Ticket Fleet Pro and Ticket Cargo for truck fleet management; Ticket Car for employees to pay for fuel and other business travel expenses; UTA Edenred for paying tolls, optimize routes, pay for roadside assistance and truck servicing, and for VAT reimbursement; fuel cards; and refund services for VAT and excise duties. In addition, it provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment, invoice processing automation, and salary card solutions. Edenred SE was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

