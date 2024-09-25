Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $27.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Upstart stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Upstart has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,261.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chief Technology Officer Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $620,365.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,644. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

