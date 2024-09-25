Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $52.67

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

