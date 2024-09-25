Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$5.91

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$963.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.6423841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

