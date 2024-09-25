Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.43 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The business had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.50%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

