Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $15.65

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,164 shares of company stock valued at $470,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

