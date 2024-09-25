Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$12.57

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $3,661,864. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CS stock opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8925144 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

