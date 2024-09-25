Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.29. Approximately 2,434,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,687,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $136,981,584.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,035,338.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $58,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.