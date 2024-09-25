Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $202.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $153.83 and last traded at $153.90. Approximately 2,419,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,970,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

