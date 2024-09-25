Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05), with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

