Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 35672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,704.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Priority Technology news, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,028.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,704.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,395 shares of company stock valued at $529,410. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $573.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

