Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 35672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $573.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
