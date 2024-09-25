Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $452.26 and last traded at $459.26. 2,348,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,266,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.94.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $725.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.90 and a 200-day moving average of $777.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

