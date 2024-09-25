eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $65.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 1031392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

