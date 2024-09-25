Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 712,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,260,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

