HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s current price.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.31.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
