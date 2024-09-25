HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s current price.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,876,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% in the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Stories

