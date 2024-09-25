Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 45,217 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,362 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

