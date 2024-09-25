Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 76,979 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 51,559 put options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

