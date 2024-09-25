XPeng Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,746 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. XPeng has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

