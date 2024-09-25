Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MP Materials Call Options (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average volume of 3,190 call options.

MP Materials Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Our Latest Report on MP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.