Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 24,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 787% compared to the average volume of 2,819 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 16.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

