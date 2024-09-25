Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Worthington Steel in a research report issued on Sunday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Worthington Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Shares of WS stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

