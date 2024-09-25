ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 65,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

