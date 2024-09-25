Analyzing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFBW”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $7.29 million 2.90 $930,000.00 ($0.08) -32.63 FFBW $11.90 million 5.68 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FFBW.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -3.85% -1.21% -0.17% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FFBW beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

