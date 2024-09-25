Analyzing Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tian Ruixiang and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 609.22%. Given Roadzen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Roadzen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $697,733.00 1.44 -$2.45 million N/A N/A Roadzen $50.04 million 1.93 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadzen.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Roadzen -287.82% -31,166.20% -221.81%

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats Roadzen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.