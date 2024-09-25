Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $23.60

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

