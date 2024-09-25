Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $104.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

