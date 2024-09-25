Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $104.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
