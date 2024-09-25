Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) versus Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Journey Medical and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Journey Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 80.29%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Journey Medical.

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical 1.09% 5.44% 1.23% Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.42% -51.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Journey Medical and Syndax Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $77.68 million 1.34 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -16.77 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 443.87 -$209.36 million ($3.22) -5.68

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syndax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Journey Medical beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

