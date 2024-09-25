EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.06 Average PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

