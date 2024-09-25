Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.88

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,765,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.43 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

