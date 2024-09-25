Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.