Reviewing Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) and Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marcus and Celtic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Marcus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Celtic.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $684.87 million 0.71 $14.79 million $0.24 62.58 Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 24.77

This table compares Marcus and Celtic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than Celtic. Celtic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Celtic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and Celtic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus -3.11% -1.36% -0.60% Celtic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marcus beats Celtic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

