Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $404.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.88.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBB

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $424.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.50 and a 200 day moving average of $389.18. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $433.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.