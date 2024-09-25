Analyzing Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Skyworth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -11.19% -19.41% -9.77% Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Universal Electronics and Skyworth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Skyworth Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Skyworth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $387.04 million 0.29 -$98.24 million ($3.53) -2.44 Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.58

Skyworth Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Electronics. Universal Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworth Group beats Universal Electronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Skyworth Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential and commercial uses, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.