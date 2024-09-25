Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $17.79

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.