Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $365.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $393.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $397.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $39,923,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

