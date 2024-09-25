Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $21.00

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 117,577 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 552.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

