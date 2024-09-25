Analysts Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

