Brokerages Set Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) PT at C$6.36

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. Also, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.16.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7400821 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

