Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.68, but opened at $92.68. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 244,750 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNW. Maxim Group began coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 388,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

