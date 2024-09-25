Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $25.58. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 136,550 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,820,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sable Offshore from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at $32,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at $2,154,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Articles

