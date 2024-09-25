Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Trading Up 15.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) were up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 627 ($8.40). Approximately 279,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 85,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.28).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.06.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 916 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £2,125.12 ($2,845.63). In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £296 ($396.36). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 916 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £2,125.12 ($2,845.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 834 shares of company stock valued at $696,914 over the last 90 days. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

