Zhibao Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 30th (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Zhibao Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Zhibao Technology Stock Performance
ZBAO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Zhibao Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- What is a support level?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.