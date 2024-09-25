Zhibao Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 30th (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Zhibao Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Zhibao Technology Stock Performance

ZBAO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Zhibao Technology Company Profile

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

