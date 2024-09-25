Massimo Group’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 30th (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 30th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the end of Massimo Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Massimo Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Massimo Group had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 84.23%.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

