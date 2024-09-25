Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braze traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 212670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,852,986.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,727 shares of company stock worth $8,140,693. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Braze by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

