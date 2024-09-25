Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $400.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as high as $398.28 and last traded at $397.08, with a volume of 351081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.96.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.26 and a 200-day moving average of $354.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

